Community raises $10,000 to buy eSight glasses for legally blind boy

The glasses allow Andrew Borden, who has ocular albinism, to see his surroundings like never before. (WATE)

A community came together to help give a legally blind boy the ability to see.

Andrew Bordon was born with ocular albinism, a condition that has made it difficult for the 9-year-old to see. His parents didn't have the money to buy their son an eSight headset, which would allow him to see his surroundings more clearly.

That's when the local Maryville, Tennessee community stepped in and raised over $10,000 to purchase the glasses for the boy, according to WATE. Andrew was surprised with the glasses at a school assembly, clearly ecstatic at his new gift of sight.

"I've just been waiting and waiting and now they're here," Andrew said.
