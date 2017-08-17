CONFEDERATE MONUMENT

Confederate symbols to be removed from Bronx Community College

Dray Clark reports on Bronx Community College's plan to remove Conderate symbols from its campus.

By Eyewitness News
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Bronx (WABC) --
New York's governor is ordering memorials for two Confederate generals to be removed from Bronx Community College's campus.

This is part of a movement across the county to remove Confederate statues and symbols from public places and institutions.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the order Wednesday. The school has statues of both Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson. Both will be taken down.

The college said by taking down the memorials, it will help people feel respected, welcomed and valued.

Two plaques honoring General Lee were removed from a church in the Fort Hamilton section of Brooklyn Wednesday.
