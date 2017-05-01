A police officer honored some of his fallen brothers in blue in a touching music video.The Miami Police Department shared a memorial video Sunday, April 30, featuring Sergeant Tony Ginzo playing an acoustic rendition of "Knockin on Heaven's Door." In the video, Ginzo performs the heartfelt song as images of recent officers who died in the line of duty."This was probably one of the more difficult videos we have ever done," the police department said on Facebook. "Not for technical reasons, but for the emotions it brought out in all of us."The video has received almost 2 million views on Facebook, with many users expressing their appreciation for the music memorial."Amen brothers, what an awesome tribute. We must never forget," wrote one Facebook user."This is an amazing, beautiful and chilling tribute to our brothers, sisters (and K9s) we've lost and keep losing at an alarming rate," wrote another. "Thank you for the tribute that will hopefully reach everyone's heart, even those who don't always support law enforcement."