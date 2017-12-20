  • LIVE VIDEO House to revote on GOP tax overhaul
California couple's pun-believably silly Christmas post goes viral

The alphabet at the Gundersons' Winter Punderland display is missing an L because - of course - it's time for noel.

COSTA MESA, California --
A Costa Mesa couple's Facebook posting of their home's decorations is lighting up the internet, thanks to a slew of holiday puns.

Kyle and Cori Gunderson have decorated their home with Christmas decorations you may have to stare at for a while to figure out.

Here's an example: they stretched the letters of the alphabet across the front of their garage with the "L" missing.

Pun translation: Noel.

"That's my father's idea from a few years ago," Kyle explained. "Once we get started on puns, you can't stop us."

The 29-year-old Kyle admits not every decorative pun made it past Cori, who wisely cut a few of his choices.

"I think the worst idea was getting a goat with its tail on fire and putting it on a mountain," he told us. "So that would be Goat Tail Lit on a Mountain."

The puns may be cringe-worthy, but they are taking off online.

A video of Cori showing off the decorations has already garnered more than 21 million views on Facebook.
