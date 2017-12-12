So I got the chance to spend the day with my new best bud Keaton. It was unbelievable to get to know him and realize that we have a lot in common. This dude is very special and has changed my life forever. Now I have the little brother I always wanted! God bless you my man pic.twitter.com/vMHVtnf2rC — Jarrett Guarantano✞ (@BroadwayJay2) December 11, 2017

Stay strong, Keaton. Don’t let them make you turn cold. I promise it gets better. While those punks at your school are deciding what kind of people they want to be in this world, how would you and your mom like to come to the Avengers premiere in LA next year? https://t.co/s1QwCQ3toi — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 10, 2017

The hashtag #StandWithKeaton continues to trend on social media after a boy's tearful anti-bullying plea went viral and drew responses from big-name celebrities, but now, some people say they don't stand with the middle schooler from Tennessee.Keaton's mom Kimberly first posted the video on Friday on her Facebook page, recounting how kids would pour milk on her son, making him afraid to go to lunch.Since then, celebrities have flocked to support him. University of Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano spent the day with Keaton Monday and tweeted, "Now I have the little brother I always wanted."Captain America Chris Evans tweeted, "Stay strong Keaton," and invited his family to attend the Avengers premiere next year.But backlash is growing after pictures surfaced on social media of the family posing with Confederate flags.African-American pop culture site Bossip pointed out that many black celebrities are comforting Keaton.But Actor Patton Oswalt from ABC's Agents of SHIELD said, "Keaton didn't get to choose the family that raised and shaped him -- how 'bout showing him that people of all races and creeds can come together?"