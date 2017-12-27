288 crystal triangles are being installed Wednesday on the Times Square New Year's Eve ball.The Waterford Crystal triangles are part of this year's "Gift of Serenity" design, which when finished will look like butterflies flying above a meadow.They're designed to withstand winds and other elements so it can hang 470 feet above Times Square.Previous designs in the 10-year "Greatest Gifts" series include:--The "Gift of Kindness" fashioned by a circle of rosettes with the fronds reaching out in an expression of kindness--"Gift of Wonder" composed by a faceted starburst inspiring our sense of wonder--The "Gift of Fortitude" consisting of diamond cuts on either side of a crystal pillar representing the resolve, courage and spirit necessary to triumph over adversity--And the remaining 1,536 Waterford Crystal triangles feature the "Gift of Imagination" with a series of wedge cuts that are mirrored reflections of each other inspiring our imagination.The crystals, designed and crafted by Waterford artisans, are each about 3/8" thick, 4.75" to 5.75" in length, and 6.8 ounces in weight.----------