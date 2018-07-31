SOCIETY

Gov. Cuomo offers to pay fees for boy's lemonade stand shut down by health officials

Gov. Cuomo says he will pay any fees associated with a 7-year-old boy's lemonade stand after it was shut down by a state health inspector for not having a permit.

BALLSTON SPA, New York --
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will pay any fees associated with a 7-year-old boy's lemonade stand after it was shut down by a state health inspector for not having a permit.

The Democrat made the offer Tuesday, saying he's directing state health officials to work with the boy's family to ensure the stand can operate.

Brendan Mulvaney's stand was shuttered Friday after the inspector said the boy needed a permit to sell 75-cent lemonade. The family's home in Ballston Spa is near the Saratoga County Fairgrounds. State officials say fair vendors had complained about the stand.

The health department later apologized and said that while a permit was required, children's lemonade stands usually get a pass.

The boy plans to reopen for an event at the fairgrounds next month.

