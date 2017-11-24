HOLIDAY

Cyber Monday 2017: Your guide to digital deals

Planning some major online shopping on Monday? Use this guide to help you make your battle plan.

About half of those surveyed said they were planning to do at least a little shopping Monday, according to the National Retail Federation. That's compared to 70 percent who said they'd shop on Black Friday.

Happy shopping!

**Retailers listed alphabetically**

Amazon
Cyber Monday

Barnes & Noble
Cyber Monday

Bed Bath and Beyond
Cyber Monday

Belk
Cyber Monday

Best Buy
Cyber Monday

Big Lots
Cyber Monday

Costco
Cyber Monday

CVS
Holiday deals

Dick's Sporting Goods
Holiday deals

GameStop
Holiday Hub

Harbor Freight
Cyber Monday

Home Depot
Cyber Monday

J.C.Penney
Cyber Monday

K-Mart
Cyber Monday

Kohls
Cyber Monday

Lowe's
Cyber Monday

Macy's
Cyber Monday

Microsoft
Cyber Monday

Nordstrom
Cyber Monday

Office Depot
Cyber Monday

Overstock.com
Cyber Monday

Sears
Cyber Monday

ShopKo
Cyber Monday

Staples
Cyber Monday

Target
Cyber Monday

Toys R Us
Cyber Monday

Walmart
Cyber Monday
