SOCIETY

North Carolina dad's hilarious reaction to gender reveal goes viral

EMBED </>More Videos

A Goldsboro father is making headlines after his reaction to finding out the sex of his newborn child was posted on Facebook.

GOLDSBORO, North Carolina --
A Goldsboro father is quickly becoming an Internet sensation for his awesome reaction as his wife gave birth.

Like most parents, Marvin Dure and his wife Magniola were excited to welcome their new baby into the world.

However, the military couple decided to go old school and wait to know the gender of the baby.

It appears that Marvin's sweet and priceless reaction was recorded by hospital staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

In the video, Marvin's eyes widen and he jumps as the newborn's cries fill the room and the baby finally emerges into the world.

He sways back and forth shouting "Oh," as nurses excitedly ask him "Tell us, what is it?"

Marvin excitedly leans over toward his wife and yells, "It's a girl!"

According to Magniola's Facebook, Melodie Faith Dure was born April 25. She was 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 22 inches long.

Magniola posted about the birth on her Facebook page saying, "Mommy, daddy, and baby are recovering well and will catch up with everyone soon."
Related Topics:
societybabybirthbuzzworthytrendingviral videowayne county news
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Adorable! Mom and daughter's 'salon talk' goes viral
Watch Fiona the hippo explore this pool!
Woman celebrates 105th birthday, credits kissing
These stuffed animals hug you back
More Society
Top Stories
Chaos at airport after flights canceled; 3 LI residents arrested
Extensive subway delays following power problems in Brooklyn
Ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez's murder conviction dropped
Woman robbed at church; thief goes on shopping spree
11-year-old girl revived after heroin overdose, police say
Police: High school senior cyberstalked by friend's dad
'Real Housewives' star reprimanded over probation slipups
Show More
Police: Woman murdered, then set on fire in East Harlem
Rally held for Rutgers engineering student facing deportation
VIDEO: Bystanders lift vehicle off 9-year-old girl
89-year-old man rescued in Huntington Harbor after falling from boat
Man charged with fatally stabbing father; body found in burning home
More News
Top Video
Search on for gunman after 12-year-old boy shot in Brooklyn
Community rally planned for vendor brutally beaten in the Bronx
Suspect chased by police found perched on fence, runs into school
Hidden New York: What are those mysterious tiles?
More Video