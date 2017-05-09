A Goldsboro father is quickly becoming an Internet sensation for his awesome reaction as his wife gave birth.Like most parents, Marvin Dure and his wife Magniola were excited to welcome their new baby into the world.However, the military couple decided to go old school and wait to know the gender of the baby.It appears that Marvin's sweet and priceless reaction was recorded by hospital staff at Wayne Memorial Hospital.In the video, Marvin's eyes widen and he jumps as the newborn's cries fill the room and the baby finally emerges into the world.He sways back and forth shouting "Oh," as nurses excitedly ask him "Tell us, what is it?"Marvin excitedly leans over toward his wife and yells, "It's a girl!"According to Magniola's Facebook, Melodie Faith Dure was born April 25. She was 7 pounds, 2 ounces, and 22 inches long.Magniola posted about the birth on her Facebook page saying, "Mommy, daddy, and baby are recovering well and will catch up with everyone soon."