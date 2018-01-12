Disney|ABC Television and Disney Publishing Worldwide announced they will donate up to one million books to First Book, a nonprofit that provides new books to educators and organizations serving children from low-income families, during Disney's sixth annual Magic of Storytelling campaign through March 31, 2018.
The Magic of Storytelling campaign aims to inspire families' imaginations, cultivate a lifelong love of reading in kids and bring books to underserved communities across the country.
Through a long-standing relationship with First Book, Disney has provided more than 61 million books to children in need and has inspired millions to take action to help bring new books and resources to kids across the country. The books Disney donates are distributed by First Book to educators in schools and programs exclusively serving children from low-income families around the United States.
The Magic of Storytelling campaign announcement was made on "Good Morning America," which featured an in-studio book giveaway.
The campaign also launched with a public service announcement (PSA) voiced by Oprah Winfrey, star of The Walt Disney Studios' upcoming film "A Wrinkle in Time," based on the beloved book by Madeleine L'Engle, coming to theaters on March 9, 2018.
The PSA, which features Winfrey highlighting the life-changing impact books have on children, will be shared with audiences across Disney platforms including ABC affiliate stations, ABC Television Network, Freeform, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior, Radio Disney, ABC News Radio, Disney Store, Disney Cruise Line and Disney Resorts' TVs; the ABC, DisneyNOW and Freeform apps; and Disney Digital Network's publishing brands, including Oh My Disney and Babble.
From now through March 31, 2018, consumers are encouraged to activate Disney book donations (up to a total of one million donations across the four different promotions described below) and celebrate the Magic of Storytelling in various ways:
One for One Book Donation: Disney will donate one book to First Book for every eligible Disney book purchased at a Disney Store location or participating retailer during that store's participation window.* In celebration of Magic of Storytelling, Disney Publishing re-mastered a deluxe retelling of one of its most beloved stories, "The Sorcerer's Apprentice," which is available as part of this program. (A full list of eligible Disney books and participating retailers is available at MagicofStorytelling.com) *Retail promotion extends through April 30, 2018.
Share a Shelfie: Disney will also donate one book for every "shelfie" - a selfie photo with a favorite book or in front of a bookshelf - shared on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MagicOfStorytelling.
Disney Story Central: Users of Disney Story Central, Disney's digital reading platform, can download digital books designed for parents and children to read together. Disney will donate one book to First Book for every book read in the app.
Magic of Storytelling Sweepstakes: Consumers who are 13 years of age or older can enter the Magic of Storytelling sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina Hawai'i. For each sweepstakes entry, Disney will donate one book to First Book, up to a maximum of one million books across all 2017-2018 Disney Magic of Storytelling book donation promotions.
The Magic of Storytelling campaign comes to life across Disney|ABC's extensive network of broadcast and digital platforms, including MagicOfStorytelling.com.
Fans can also engage with Magic of Storytelling content on Disney's network of social medial channels and digital publishing brands like Oh My Disney, Disney Style, Disney Family and Babble. Additionally, during the campaign window, ABC-owned stations will make book donations in their communities to promote and celebrate the joy of reading.
The Walt Disney Company is also working with Scholastic book clubs and WeAreTeachers.com to raise awareness of the Magic of Storytelling campaign among the educator community by providing meaningful resources and facilitating a contest for a chance to win a storytelling library for a classroom.
To find a participating retailer or learn more about the Magic of Storytelling, please visit MagicofStorytelling.com.
