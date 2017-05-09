A team of young soccer stars with Down syndrome finally got their wish to play a match.
The Oxford Bulls is a soccer team consisting of all kids from 8-12 years old and are from Derry City in northern Ireland.
The team of young soccer players was pleasantly surprised to learn that they would be playing in their first match after waiting nearly two years. The call was answered by pro soccer star, James McClean. After a video of him playing with the Bulls went viral several other teams accepted invitations to play with the young club.
The club are now in ongoing talks with two Premier League clubs who have disability teams about traveling over to England to play a couple of games.
societysocceru.s. & worldfeel gooddown syndrome
