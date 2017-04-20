SOCIETY

Earth Day New York 2017 events

(NASA)

NEW YORK --
Earth Day 2017 is a very significant deal, especially in New York City! To help raise awareness and promote a greener and healthier lifestyle, Earth Day Initiative has two big events happening during the month of April in the Big Apple:
Earth Day New York 2017 In Union Square

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Union Square, New York, NY, 10003

Join them at their annual outdoor Earth Day New York 2017 event as they kick off their Count to 50 campaign! The event features dozens of exhibitors, including environmental non-profits, green businesses, kids' activities, and live performances. With more than 70 organizations represented, there is something for everyone.
Earth Day 5K Green Tour

Friday, April 21, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The tour is a fantastic way to get outside on Earth Day and get involved with some of the great green groups around NYC. Past sites on the tour have included a rooftop farm in Midtown Manhattan, the Lowline Lab, a natural food cooking school, and a composting site. You'll travel from site to site, learn about what each group is doing on the ground to help green the city, and end the tour with lunch provided by one of their partners.
