You can now purchase E.B. White's 'Charlotte's Web' farm

The fabled home of E.B. White's 'Charlotte's Web' is up for sale in Maine. (Mark Fleming/AP)

If you grew up a fan of the children's book Charlotte's Web you can now buy the home where author E.B. White wrote the beloved story.

The 44-acre farm located in Maine is on sale for $3.7 million. The home was originally purchased by White in 1933 and 19 years later he penned the fabled children's book.

Mary Gallant, the current owner, says that the barn that was the setting of the story is still intact, as well as the garden that Katherine White cared for during her and her husband's time on the property.

White, who also wrote Stuart Little, lived in the home until his death in 1985.
