An 81-year-old man with dementia who wandered off for the second time has been found safe.Police say Miguel Gonzalez was walking from his apartment on Kent Avenue in Clinton Hill to his daughter's house about two miles away on November 29. The family says he never made it.Gonzalez was then found at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens last week. However, he wandered off again, walking right past hospital employees in his white gown and out the door before his family arrived.His family is now demanding answers from the hospital.No further details have been released on how or where he was found.----------