SOCIETY

Elderly man with dementia who escaped hospital found safe

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson has more on the search for a missing 81-year-old with dementia.

Eyewitness News
CLINTON HILL, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An 81-year-old man with dementia who wandered off for the second time has been found safe.

Police say Miguel Gonzalez was walking from his apartment on Kent Avenue in Clinton Hill to his daughter's house about two miles away on November 29. The family says he never made it.

Gonzalez was then found at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens last week. However, he wandered off again, walking right past hospital employees in his white gown and out the door before his family arrived.

His family is now demanding answers from the hospital.

No further details have been released on how or where he was found.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyelderlymissing personClinton HillNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
'Imaginative' Ultra Violet dubbed color of 2018
Little-known prince pays $450 million for Da Vinci painting
Santa with 'naughty,' 'nice' tattoos asked to tone it down
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
More Society
Top Stories
Sheriff: 3 dead in New Mexico school shooting
Body found of woman who vanished after Tinder date
Officials: School instructor lured teen through texts, raped her
Truck carrying vodka bottles overturns on I-95 ramp
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
Paul Ryan's GOP challenger tells NY columnist to 'eat a bullet'
Little-known prince pays $450 million for Da Vinci painting
Police: Baby smothered when brother climbed into crib
Show More
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
NJ town to close streets to non-residents during rush hour
Alert issued for missing woman who may have been abducted
Family says heroic friend saved their lives during fire
More News
Top Video
This NY Christmas light show uses 100,000 lights
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Eyewitness News Update
Al Franken resigning from Senate amid sexual misconduct allegations
More Video