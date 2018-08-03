Employee calls campus police on black woman eating lunch

A woman from New York City is speaking out after she said she was racially profiled while eating lunch at work.Oumou Kanoute is a summer teaching assistant at Smith College, but on Tuesday, an employee called campus police to investigate her as someone who seemed out of place at a school building.Kanoute took video of the interaction.When asked why she was there she says she was in the summer program and was just relaxing."If you see the video, I was calm, but I wasn't calm, I was terrified," Kanoute says.She was terrified that the police were called simply because she is black.Smith College is apologizing saying "it does not tolerate race or gender-based discrimination in any form."The school is also launching an investigation.----------