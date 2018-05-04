An off-duty paramedic is being hailed as a hero after her last-second decision to blow her diet may have saved a life.Christiana Corrado grabbed a slushie at a 7-Eleven in Yorktown Heights when a car suddenly slammed into a pole and crashed into a store.The EMT jumped out of her car and raced to help. Tire tracks show the path the out-of-control car took after it hit the utility pole and crashed into a CVS. Luckily for the driver, the paramedic watched it all unfold."I opened the gentleman's side door," she said. "I see that he's unresponsive. I check for a pulse and there is none."Corrado recognized the seriousness of the situation: An unconscious driver and a fiery path of destruction left in his wake. It happened Thursday morning, with the first collision knocking down a transformer and sparking a fire. The second crash cracked the facade of the business, all after the 61-year-old driver suffered an apparent heart attack."At that point, I guess you would identify it as clinically dead, for lack of a better term," she said.Corrado has been an paramedic for more than two decades and now teaches emergency medical care at Westchester Community College. She was unexpectedly thrown into the life-and-death scenario during a morning of running errands and a quick detour for a slushie on a hot day. She immediately began chest compressions."As we were doing CPR, that blue started to turn into a pale, and the pale turned into a pink, then his eyes start to move," she said. "And he actually opened his eyes."The victim, Michael Androsko, is a former chief with the Yorktown Heights Volunteer Fire Department and owns a landscaping business."His main concern at that point was, was anybody else injured, did I hurt anybody during this," Corrado said. "And I thought that was phenomenal."Androsko is recovering in the hospital, and friends are thanking his guardian angel."I don't even think a thank you is needed," she said. "I honestly feel like I did what I was supposed to do."Corrado never got to enjoy that slushie. She said it was melted and spilled when she got back to her car. But there was a far sweeter outcome, as a life was saved.----------