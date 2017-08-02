Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
Full Story
Email
WEATHER ALERT
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Full Story
SOCIETY
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2269436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Wednesday, August 02, 2017 01:43PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
Citi Bike to offer free rides in NYC on Wednesday
Web Chat: the Every Child Covered Campaign - Learn more!
More Society
Top Stories
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
Show More
Basketball court renamed in honor of Notorious B.I.G.
Trump joining GOP senators to push immigration changes
Pregnant mom, 3 sons killed in crash remembered
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
NJ church volunteer arrested for child porn possession
More News
Top Video
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
Uptick in Sparta car thefts could be part of larger criminal ring, police say
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York