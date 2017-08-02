  • BREAKING NEWS ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the storms and rain here!
SOCIETY

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Wednesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydigital video
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
Citi Bike to offer free rides in NYC on Wednesday
Web Chat: the Every Child Covered Campaign - Learn more!
More Society
Top Stories
Bizarre home invasion involves man taking off clothes, washing dishes
Man charged after running over girlfriend with car
Search for driver after woman left lying on the street
Trump: White House is 'a real dump'
Wife charged after fatal shot to husband's groin
Amazon to hire thousands at New Jersey locations
Mom warns parents after baby contracts herpes
Couple claims children were taken away due to low IQ score
Show More
Basketball court renamed in honor of Notorious B.I.G.
Trump joining GOP senators to push immigration changes
Pregnant mom, 3 sons killed in crash remembered
Man dies days after package explodes in Queens
NJ church volunteer arrested for child porn possession
More News
Top Video
Missing girl found after being separated from family on subway
Police and community come together for 'National Night Out'
Uptick in Sparta car thefts could be part of larger criminal ring, police say
Parents sue school district over 12-year-old daughter's suicide
More Video