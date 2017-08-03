Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE NOW: NYC mayor declares this the 'safest year on record'
Full Story
Email
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
LIVE NOW: NYC mayor declares this the 'safest year on record'
Full Story
Email
SOCIETY
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2272521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Thursday, August 03, 2017 01:22PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
For $15K, you can buy a lighthouse in the Chesapeake Bay
Eyewitness News Update
Elementary school teacher includes students in wedding
More Society
Top Stories
Teen accidentally shoots himself at friend's LI home
Husband charged in murder of woman found dead in NJ pool
Woman trashes Chick-fil-A restaurant over chicken nuggets
Former rapper in court after charged with Midtown murder
Driver's ticket dismissed in deadly crash that killed mom, 3 sons
Kanye West files $10 million lawsuit over canceled tour
Two tons of illegal elephant ivory crushed in Central Park
Christie: At least I didn't dump nachos on heckling Cubs fan
Show More
Mother outraged after daughter tips over in wheelchair on bus
Woman to be sentenced in teen texting suicide case
Three teens recovering after being hit by NJ taxi
3 rescued from stuck bungee ride at county fair
Man critical after Brooklyn hit and run
More News
Top Video
Rapper Kidd Creole arrested in fatal stabbing of homeless man in NYC
Emotional walk and prayer service held in honor of Karina Vetrano
New LES hotel causing headaches for some residents
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York