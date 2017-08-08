Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Eyewitness News Update
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2286431" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)
Tuesday, August 08, 2017 01:43PM
NEW YORK --
Watch Tuesday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
society
digital video
Email
share
share
tweet
email
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Web Chat: the Every Child Covered Campaign - Learn more!
Husband faces backlash after post about curvy wife
Big Mega Millions, Powerball this week
8 lost Purple Hearts returned to families in NYC
More Society
Top Stories
Police: Mom left special needs son, 10, in woods
Singer Sinead O'Connor pleads for help, says she's living in NJ motel
Huge fentanyl and heroin bust on UWS
Broadway legend Barbara Cook dies
Newly ordained priest charged with groping teenage girl
Suspect poses as customer, then tries to rape spa employee
Starbucks shoots down rumor of discounts for immigrants
4-year-old shot in head in apparent road rage incident: Police
Show More
73-year-old man dies after being struck by tractor-trailer
Woman charged with using Taser to punish 5-year-old son
Lawsuit: Usher failed to warn 2 women, 1 man about herpes
Inmates take control of part of prison, hold officers
Google employee fired for anti-diversity memo
More News
Top Video
Huge fentanyl and heroin bust on UWS
Dog's ashes stolen off Staten Island woman's front porch
Nassau officers rush woman to hospital for her organ transplant
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Penn Station Repairs
Health
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
Entertainment
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York