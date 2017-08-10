SOCIETY

Eyewitness News Update

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update. (WABC)

NEW YORK --
Watch Thursday's Eyewitness News update.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydigital video
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Let's Get 'Every Child Covered'
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7
Thursday marks end of an era for Webster Hall
Powerball jackpot continues to grow after no winner
More Society
Top Stories
High school football player killed in freak accident at camp
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Hours-old baby found outside covered in ants
Wedding venue's closure for repairs sends brides scrambling
Babysitters seen putting 7-month-old in fridge
Infant strangles on improperly secured car seat strap
Man charged with raping 2 teens
Woman slashed while using Brooklyn library computer
Show More
Woman jailed in Honduras over 'safe can' back home
Vandals destroy food truck used at charity events
Police: Attacker throws woman to the ground at ATM
Ex-Knick Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge at housing project
North Korea details plan to fire missiles toward Guam
More News
Top Video
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Thousands of frozen pizza boxes strewn across highway
New beer pokes fun at subway delays, 'Summer of Hell'
Thursday marks end of an era for Webster Hall
More Video