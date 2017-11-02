FDNY promotes department's 1st black female deputy chief

An emergency medical services veteran made history Thursday when she became the FDNY's first female African-American deputy chief.Captain Tonya Boyd, a 21-year veteran, became the first black woman to rise to the rank.Boyd started working as an EMT while attending nursing school. She joined the FDNY in 1997 and later became a paramedic.Boyd served as captain of Station 39 in Brooklyn.Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Boyd has helped raise the bar for pre-hospital care and shown young women of all backgrounds what they can achieve in the FDNY.Boyd said she feels like she's opened a door for EMTs starting on the job.