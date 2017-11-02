SOCIETY

FDNY promotes department's 1st black female deputy chief

EMBED </>More Videos

Rob Nelson reports on Deputy Chief Tonya Boyd, a 21-year FDNY veteran

NEW YORK --
An emergency medical services veteran made history Thursday when she became the FDNY's first female African-American deputy chief.

Captain Tonya Boyd, a 21-year veteran, became the first black woman to rise to the rank.

Boyd started working as an EMT while attending nursing school. She joined the FDNY in 1997 and later became a paramedic.

Boyd served as captain of Station 39 in Brooklyn.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Boyd has helped raise the bar for pre-hospital care and shown young women of all backgrounds what they can achieve in the FDNY.

Boyd said she feels like she's opened a door for EMTs starting on the job.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyfdnyfirefightersNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Gala to benefit 'Womankind' fighting against human trafficking, domestic violence
New Rochelle firefighters credited with saving baby's life
5 facts about daylight saving time
Iconic NYC Halloween parade marches on after terror attack
More Society
Top Stories
Concrete barriers going up along NYC bike path after attack
4 NJ officers indicted in innocent man's beating after crash
ISIS losing on battlefield, but winning on the web
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Actress interrupts burglar at Manhattan home
Legionnaires' death reported at Westchester nursing home
New Jersey's first lady issued ticket in statewide crackdown
Show More
LI political ad includes 'MS-13's choice' for county executive
Suspect arrested after 3 killed in Walmart shooting
NJ residents receive anti-immigrant school board ads
Needle found in NJ trick-or-treater's Tootsie Roll
GOP tax plan slashes corporate rate, cut for wealthy
More News
Top Video
First look at Apple's iPhone X: Is it worth $999?
NYPD: Truck terror attack suspect likely acted alone
Eyewitness News Update
Trump calls for death penalty for NYC terror suspect
More Video