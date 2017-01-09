  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
SOCIETY

Feds tell New Jersey towns to stop painting center lines blue

TRENTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Municipalities across New Jersey that have chosen to honor law enforcement by adding a streak of blue to the middle of their roads have been advised by federal officials to stop the practice.

"We thought it was for...the police stations here, to be aware of emergency vehicles coming out," one resident said.

But a December 8 letter from the Federal Highway Administration to Somerset County's Engineering Division confirmed that the blue center lines are in violation of the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices for Streets and Highways (MUTCD), which stirred a bit of controversy in towns that had chosen to honor its officers.

"It's good that the residents of communities around Bergen County and around the state are supporting law enforcement," Mahwah Police Chief James Batelli said. "And I think taking time to understand how difficult their job is."

The MUTCD states that "the pavement surface must be visible in the space between the lines in the same way that it is visible outside the lines."

Office of Transportation Operations Director Mark Kehrli added in the letter that blue paint should only be used for designating handicap parking spaces. Still, communities are standing by their decision.

Susan Larsen led the charge for the blue line in front of Mahwah's police station.

"I think that a very simple effort of recognizing the good," she said.

The trend caught on in Rochelle Park, Maywood, Glen Rock and other Bergen County towns that got City Council approval to paint the lines.

"It's symbolic to show the support of the community," Batelli said. "It's something they work very hard with, community outreach programs that occur every month in our township."

Mahwah Mayor William Laforet went one step further, using his own money to purchase political-looking signs that are actually pro-police messages.

"Mahwah is considered one of the safest communities in the state of New Jersey," he said. "And it's for the work of this police department that we're here where we are."

Supporters like Larsen say this is not a response to any national issue, it is just a way to say thank you.

"I feel like it can start with the first step," she said. "People need to hear each other's side, certainly."

It's unclear whether municipalities can be penalized for keeping the blue lines.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
