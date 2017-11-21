FeedingNYC delivers thousands of Thanksgiving dinners

SOCIETY

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Thanksgiving is the holiday during which Americans give thanks. We are grateful for that which we have been given, and we mark the occasion with a big meal with family and friends.

But for many, Thanksgiving is a challenge, especially if there is no money for food and no place to call home.

In 2001, right after 9/11, Rob Locasio, a successful tech entrepreneur, decided to give thanks in his own way. So he and some employees boxed and delivered Thanksgiving meals.

They made several dozen boxes, and that started FeedingNYC.

This year, he and the volunteers are at it again. On Tuesday, they took over Pier 60 to assemble the boxes. Then, they drove them through the boroughs, mostly to families in shelters.

And this time, it's not just several dozen. All told, they delivered 5,000 meals, giving others something to be thankful for this year.

For more information, visit FeedingNYC.org.
