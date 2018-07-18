SOCIETY

Heroes and Hounds: Steamy Texas firefighters pose with cute dogs at calendar shoot

EMBED </>More Videos

You better get your paws on that pre-order before these calendars disappear!

GALVESTON, Texas --
Cute animals and hot firefighters. Did we get your attention?

You can now pre-order a calendar featuring Galveston firefighters and adoptable animals from the Galveston Island Humane Society.

The city tweeted out a video showing a behind-the-scenes look at their photo shoot.

The Galveston Heroes and Hounds calendar raised more than $20,000 last year for the Humane Society.

For $20, you can pre-order your 2018-2019 calendar right now at GalvestonHeroesAndHounds.com.

