Cute animals and hot firefighters. Did we get your attention?You can now pre-order a calendar featuring Galveston firefighters and adoptable animals from the Galveston Island Humane Society.The city tweeted out a video showing a behind-the-scenes look at their photo shoot.The Galveston Heroes and Hounds calendar raised more than $20,000 last year for the Humane Society.For $20, you can pre-order your 2018-2019 calendar right now at----------