SOCIETY

Houston firefighters surprise widow celebrating her 92nd birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

Mrs. Billy Duff said she had a great time celebrating her birthday with one of her angels.

HOUSTON, Texas --
Whether they're battling fires or igniting feelings, the Houston Fire Department is always there to lend a hand.

"These guys make hundreds of calls throughout the city every day, going to someone's emergency," said District Chief Phillip Quintero.

But on Wednesday, Sagemont's Fire Station 70 made a special run with no hoses or ladders, just flowers and balloons.

Mrs. Billy Duff, who lives just down the road, turned 92 years old Wednesday. She hasn't smiled much lately after thieves broke into her home a few weeks ago, stealing a precious keepsake.

"They got some diamonds, but the main thing they got was a crucifix that belong to my husband," Billy said. "That's the only thing that mattered but they're the ones that will have to answer, not me."

So the firefighters made a trip to wish her a very happy birthday.

"She's had a rough year, I mean, losing her husband of 70 years," firefighter Robert Hyatt said. "I mean, I can't even imagine that loss. And then some of his possessions getting taken from her memories, that's just tough."

At 92, she's still driving and still loves her ruby red lipstick. So what keeps her so young? She says having good friends, and of course, firefighters - or angels, she calls them.

"They need to have their wings on, they keep them pinned down, but believe me they are wonderful," Billy said. "I'm very blessed, I really am. It's been a fabulous 92."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societybirthdayfirefighterssurpriseu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Have you seen these missing children?
Man dressed as Elsa pushes police truck out of snow
Coaches suspended after participating in LGBTQ charity game
Here And Now for March 11, 2018: Opening Segment
More Society
Top Stories
NYPD truck catches fire in Columbus Circle
Police seize 200 pounds of pot in Queens drug bust
United making changes after high-profile dog mishaps
Toys R Us demise to impact toy makers, landlords
How long you've got to use Toys 'R' Us gift cards
Timeline of decline: Toys "R" Us through the years
Mayor pushes for crackdown on dangerous drivers after children's deaths
Family of helicopter crash victim asks how it could have happened
Show More
NASA says twin astronauts DNA now different after space
VIDEO: Wild crash following police chase in Bronx
1-year-old girl among 4 found fatally shot inside apartment
Search for man who punched 74-year-old woman in face
Students at Hicksville school threatened with discipline during walkout
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Wild crash following police chase in Bronx
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
Mayor pushes for crackdown on dangerous drivers after children's deaths
More Video