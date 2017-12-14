SOCIETY

Flags to fly half-staff on 5-year anniversary of Sandy Hook massacre

Shirleen Allicot has more on flags being half staff to honor the 5th anniversary of the Sandy Hook massacre.

Eyewitness News
NEWTOWN, Connecticut (WABC) --
Flags will fly at half-staff Thursday in Connecticut, marking five years since the tragic day of the Sandy Hook massacre.

20 students and six educators were gunned down at Sandy Hook Elementary School.
PHOTOS: Remembering the Newtown shooting victims
Governor Dan Malloy has directed all flags to be lowered in their honor starting from sunrise to sunset.

Schools will be open in Newtown on Thursday, and while families and local congregations hold private remembrances, there will be no public events.
