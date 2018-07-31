SOCIETY

Florida teacher quits job to become full-time shopper, now makes more than $100,000 per year

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida man quit his job and now gets paid $100,000 to shop for groceries. (WTVD)

CNN
OVIEDO, Florida --
A Florida man quit his job as a teacher and now gets paid $100,000 to shop for groceries.

Ed Hennessey, a teacher at Oviedo High School, said that he never earned more than $50,000.

He said he struggled to make ends meet with two kids and his old college loans.

Hennessey became a part-time shopper for Shipt in 2015, developed a system and a fan base. Two years later, he realized he could make some real money, which made him reflect on his time in the classroom.

So in 2017, he made a bold, life-changing decision to take a year sabbatical from teaching to shop full time.

"I make over a $100,000 a year," said Hennessey.

Hennessey now doubles his teaching salary.

These days, Hennessey spends his time in his car and scouring the aisles of supermarkets. Every day, he picks up groceries and delivers them.

He works when he wants, mostly 50- to 60-hour weeks, but he no longer gets summers off. Instead of grading tests and making lesson plans, he's at home glued to his phone, which is his lifeline. He said he doesn't even mind.

"It's so relaxing. I get to go out and I'm outside all the time. I see people and I'm my own boss. I am who I want to be," said Hennessey.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybusinessteachermoneyemploymentshoppingu.s. & worldFlorida
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News