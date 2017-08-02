Have you ever wanted to explore a lighthouse? Well now you can own one for about $15,000.
A historic caisson-type Chesapeake Bay lighthouse, is up for auction.
The lighthouse is located about two miles off the shore and since it doesn't have an address, it goes by the latitude of -76.394399 and longitude of 39.188614.
Featuring wood flooring, a wrap-around deck and one pretty crazy ladder entryway, all while sitting twenty-five feet above water.
The land it's on, however, is still owned by the government and according to the listing, "the buyer will be obligated to acquire and maintain a right of occupancy accordingly."
societyauctionhousinghomeownerslighthouse
