SOCIETY

Former Tarrytown fire chief battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl tickets

Lucy Yang has more on how Roger Goodell surprised a former Tarrytown fire chief battling cancer.

By
TARRYTOWN, New York (WABC) --
Bill Duggan, 59, is a humble hero. For 41 years, he served as a volunteer firefighter in chief in towns in Westchester. However, you will never hear him brag - he chooses to be modest.

"It was easy, I just loved it," says Duggan.

Four weeks ago, the all-around great guy and sports fan was diagnosed with brain cancer. His fellow firefighters rallied to his side, and despite his reluctance, started a GoFundMe page to send him to the Super Bowl - his lifelong dream.

"There's no more deserving guy than Bill," says friend David Chillemi.

That's where NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell entered the picture. On Sunday morning, he made a surprise visit to the Tarrytown firehouse to personally present Duggan with four Super Bowl tickets, Super Bowl hats, a signed football and baby gifts for Duggan's grandson.

"My grandson is three months old. Just not going to give up. I'm going to go fishing with him, take him to baseball games. I'm going to live a long life - I will not give up," Duggan says.

Duggan is scheduled to begin chemotherapy on Tuesday. He has a lot to conquer, but clearly he has even more to live for - his first Super Bowl in February, and all the milestones to come in his grandson's life.
Related Topics:
societyfirefighterscancerSuper Bowl
