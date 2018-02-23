New Yorkers who have overcome tremendous adversity were celebrated in Queens Thursday night.A graduation ceremony was held in Long Island City for 47 people who were once either homeless, in prison or in poverty and have now secured a full-time job.The ceremony was put on by ACE Programs for the Homeless, which offers job-readiness training, adult education and more to those in need of it in New York City."When I was looking at my email, I was getting all these job offers and it was a little scary, but then I said, 'Man, you know what, I earned it and I deserve it,'" said Larry Ross, one of the new graduates. "And I just stuck with, and I went on interviews and I finally just got a job."As of December of last year, more than 63,000 men, women and children were sleeping in city shelters.----------