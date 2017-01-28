SOCIETY

Friendship forms when ailing 89-year-old moves in with young neighbor in California

EMBED </>More News Videos

Norma and Chris are unlikely roommates in West Hollywood. They also happen to be best friends. (@chrissalvatore/Instagram)

By
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. --
Norma Pattavina and Chris Salvatore are unlikely roommates who share a West Hollywood apartment. She's 89 and he's 31. They're also best friends.

"I never thought I'd have an 89-year-old best friend, but it happened," Salvatore said.

"I don't know what to say except it's the best friendship I've ever had," Pattavina said.

Their friendship began five years ago when Salvatore moved in next door and waved hello as he passed Pattavina's apartment window.

"I say hi to everyone, but Chris was the cutest," Pattavina joked.

"One day I came in the apartment and she offered me a glass of champagne and we've been best friends ever since," Salvatore explained.

Over the years their friendship grew. Their outings have been documented on social media with the hashtag #MyNeighborNorma.

"We have pizza night every Friday night, so I would always hashtag #MyNeighborNorma and it just stuck with people," Salvatore said.

Pattavina has recently been battling cancer, and after three months in the hospital she was released to go home, but under one condition: she needed 24-hour care.

With no family in California and GoFundMe.com donations running low, Salvatore offered to have her move in with him.

"I like to think I would've done the same thing for him. I probably would've, but I'm not positive," Pattavina said.

Now both of their worlds have been turned upside down, but they seem to be loving every minute of their time together.

"The best part about last year was when we got the opportunity to go vote together and we both wore nasty women T-shirts. It was funny," Salvatore said with a laugh.

They both hope their story will inspire others to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Related Topics:
societyneighborcancerfeel goodsocial mediaactorWest HollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Ex-homeless man now helps others dress for success
Find out about Employment Opportunities at WABC-TV in New York
Zoos across the country participate in #CuteAnimalTweetOff
Woman survives brain injury with beloved dog's help
More Society
Top Stories
Iraqi refugees detained at JFK following Trump executive order
Suspect arrested in subway push that left victim seriously injured
2 charged in Ponzi schemes involving popular shows, including 'Hamilton'
Crews make repairs after 7 train derailment in Flushing
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
NYC to pay $6.9 million to man shot by off-duty officer in Pelham
72-year-old woman beaten, robbed on Upper West Side
Show More
Police searching for gunman who opened fire inside Bronx nightclub
Trump, Putin to speak amid GOP concerns on Russian sanctions
Man fatally struck in head by subway in Queens
Serena Williams Beats Sister Venus at Australian Open
Actor John Hurt of 'Alien' and Harry Potter series dies at 77
More News
Top Video
Iraqi refugees detained at JFK following Trump executive order
Crews make repairs after 7 train derailment in Flushing
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
Man claims LIRR 'brake debris' causing rust specks all over his SUV
More Video