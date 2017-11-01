Gala to benefit 'Womankind' fighting against human trafficking, domestic violence

NEW YORK (WABC) --There was a gala held on Wednesday night to benefit an organization called "Womankind."
Womankind fights domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual violence.
The non-profit organization helps Asian communities find refuge, and recover from violence.
The 35th Anniversary Benefit Gala was held at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum.
Eyewitness News Anchor Diana Williams posted pictures of the gala on Facebook to support 7 On Your Side Reporter Nina Pineda, who co-chaired the event.