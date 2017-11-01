  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!
SOCIETY

Gala to benefit 'Womankind' fighting against human trafficking, domestic violence

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
There was a gala held on Wednesday night to benefit an organization called "Womankind."

Womankind fights domestic violence, human trafficking and sexual violence.

The non-profit organization helps Asian communities find refuge, and recover from violence.

The 35th Anniversary Benefit Gala was held at the Intrepid Air and Space Museum.

Eyewitness News Anchor Diana Williams posted pictures of the gala on Facebook to support 7 On Your Side Reporter Nina Pineda, who co-chaired the event.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societydomestic violenceHuman TraffickinggalanonprofitNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
New Rochelle firefighters credited with saving baby's life
5 facts about daylight saving time
Iconic NYC Halloween parade marches on after terror attack
Graveyard horror in New Jersey's largest city
More Society
Top Stories
NYC terror suspect planned bigger attack involving Brooklyn Bridge
NYC bike path truck rampage: Who are the victims?
Mayor: NYC bike path rampage 'was an attack on our values'
Dramatic video shows mangled bus after terror attack crash
This NYPD officer took down the NY terror suspect
De Blasio under attack in final mayoral debate
Police: CT student smeared body fluids on roommate's belongings
NYPD: Boyfriend fatally shoots girlfriend, himself on street
Show More
Delta passengers caught engaging in sex act on flight
NYPD: Teen throwing eggs at cars run down by driver
Exclusive: Teenager shares story after attempted abduction
Police: 18-month-old child found with maggots in diaper
NYC terror attack puts focus on immigration lottery
More News
Photos
Photos: Truck mows down people on Manhattan bike path
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
More Photos