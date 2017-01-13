SOCIETY

Get lost inside the New Museum's 'Pixel Forest'

By Alex Meier, Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
New Yorkers are coming out in droves to the New Museum's latest immersive -- and incredibly Instagramable - art installation.

Welcome to "Pipilotti Rist: Pixel Forest," a three-story journey filled with wild, psychedelic videos and a chandelier made of underpants. It's the New Museum's most popular exhibit to date, according to the museum.

Yet what's really drawing crowds is the "forest" of 3,000 hanging LED lights, which change color in sync with floor-to-ceiling dreamlike video projections and hypnotic music scores. Visitors can walk through the "pixels" or relax on the installation's many beds and cushions.



This is the first New York survey of the work of Swiss artist Pipilotti Rist, known for her video art and multimedia installations. It features pieces from her entire career, including a projection of "Ever Is Over All," which may have inspired Beyonce's "Hold Up."

If you're looking to get lost inside the Pixel Forest, this weekend's your last chance. The installation will be open to the public 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the New Museum (235 Bowery, on Manhattan's Lower East Side).

Watch this 360 video in a Chrome or Firefox browser or use the YouTube app.
Related Topics:
society360 photo360 videooriginalsLower East SideNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Here and Now
Make-A-Wish makes boy's hockey dream come true
Bush daughters give Obama sisters advice
Fun facts about the number 13
More Society
Top Stories
Exclusive: Woman narrowly spared as car careens through salon
Video: LI nanny allegedly burns 2-year-old with curling iron
Baby abducted 18 years ago found alive; Woman who raised her charged
NYPD detective remembered for teaching 'love, respect, and forgiveness'
Former 'Melrose Place' actress will not face any more jail time for fatal drunken driving crash
Correction officer's daughter accidentally kills 1-year-old brother
2-year-old seriously hurt in fall out 2nd story window
Show More
Water contamination concerns at condo complex in Lewisboro
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
Woman gets probation for rape of daughter's teen boyfriend
Family, friends bid final farewell to basketball star killed by stray bullet
Nutella responds to claims spread can cause cancer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Funeral held for NYPD Detective Steven McDonald
PHOTOS: Thousands turn out for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
More Photos