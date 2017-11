Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter hosted the annual gala for the amazing Gilda's Club, named for comedian Gilda Radner.Ritter showed off the view from the podium as he helped 400 people raise money for this cancer support network.No one should face cancer alone, that's their mantra.The service for cancer patients is always free.Our great friend and former colleague Joel Siegel helped found Gilda's Club along with Radner's widower, Gene Wilder.