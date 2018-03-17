GIRL SCOUTS

Girl Scout selling cookies again after attempted robbery on her stand

EMBED </>More Videos

Girl scout still selling cookies after attempted robbey on stand (KTRK)

TACOMA, Washington --
A Washington Girl Scout is one tough cookie -- as she is back in business selling cookies after she was nearly robbed.

Last weekend, two young men tried to rob Haliyah Dubois' cookie stand right outside of a Tacoma grocery store.

"When he was demanding money, he actually raised his shirt and she saw what she believed to be a handgun tucked in his waistband," said Officer Loretta Cool with the Tacoma Police Department.

During the incident, the suspects were scared off after Dubois' mother alerted passer biers.

Her mom's heroic action is something she said she's proud of.

"I think she was really brave to stand up to them," said Dubois.

Following the attempted robbery, the Girl Scout now hangs a sign on her stand proclaiming, "You can't keep a girl scout down."

Former marines even volunteered to stay at her stand since the suspects have not been caught.

Dubois is now back and confident in selling cookies to help her troop go camping and to help make care packages for the homeless.

Customers are also impressed their bravery and perseverance of turning a bitter experience into a story as sweet as the cookies she's selling.

"Respect to these girls. They must have been scared," said a customer. "How cool is that? To stand up, stand tall, and if you fall off the horse you get back on the saddle."

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societygirl scoutscookiesu.s. & worldattempted robberyWashington
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
GIRL SCOUTS
Girl Scout sells 300 boxes of cookies in front of pot dispensary
Which Girl Scout cookie do I buy? Decoding the names
NYC to expand Girl Scout troop comprised of homeless members
Girl Scouts will offer cybersecurity badges
More girl scouts
SOCIETY
Police officers save man attempting to jump off bridge
Gold grills, diplomas & other weird things left in Ubers
Controversy over plan to house homeless at Queens hotel
Firefighters surprise widow celebrating her 92nd birthday
More Society
Top Stories
Masked man rapes 12-year-old in home
Livery cab driver shot 5 times, survives
Guest charged for stabbing hotel employee in face with scissors
Listen: Voicemail about cracking in bridge wasn't picked up
Police officers save man attempting to jump off bridge
Jets move up to No. 3 pick, ship No. 6, three second-rounders to Colts
AG: Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe fired
United experiences dog mishap on flight from Newark
Show More
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
HISTORIC UPSET: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia
Horrifying video shows passengers flung from ski lift
Longtime Congresswoman from New York dies after fall
Memorial ceremony marks one year since EMT run over
More News
Top Video
Pot for pets? NY bill pushes to legalize marijuana for animals
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
At least 6 dead in pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida university
How this YouTuber used humor to launch a career?
More Video