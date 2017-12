Thursday is the day to say "good riddance to bad rubbish," and start the new year fresh.You're invited to let go of any bad memories from 2017 today in Times Square for the annual "Good Riddance Day" event.People are encouraged to write down whatever they're letting go of for 2018 on a piece of paper -- and then send it through a giant shredder.It's an annual tradition, now in its 10th year.