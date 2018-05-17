SOCIETY

Texas good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman with umbrella

EMBED </>More Videos

Good Samaritan goes viral after shading woman with umbrella at bus stop (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
A teen is going viral for a simple act of kindness. A photo of the young man shading a woman with an umbrella has been shared thousands of times on social media.

"It was unbearably hot," Louis Jordan said. "I wouldn't want to be out there in the sun."

Jordan was picking his mom up from work downtown when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat. He had an umbrella in his car, so he took it over to block the sun.

"Come to find out, it was going to be a little longer for METRO Lift to come and get her," he said. "So we ended up waiting out there for an hour and 45 minutes."

During the wait, Jordan and the woman, named Michelle, became friends. Now, anytime he sees her waiting, he grabs his umbrella and goes to enjoy some time with her.

"We laugh, joke," he said. "She's in a book club. Come to find out, she likes pork chops."

Jordan's mom, Bernette Botts, took the photo, which has been shared many times online.

Botts says she's seen this selfless side of her son before. He rescued his grandmother, who was trapped during Hurricane Harvey.

"She was trapped inside, four feet of water, no power," Botts said. "He called me back from my mom's and said, 'I got her.'"

Louis says there are ways we can help others every day.

He says these acts of kindness, big and small, are reminders that there's still good in the world.

"I pray that God allows me to be used every day," he said. "I've been down and out so much."

Botts says she couldn't be more impressed with her son's generosity.

"I am one proud mama," she said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societycommunitygood samaritanfeel goodteenviralTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Yanny? Laurel? Teens behind the debate settle it
Royal Wedding means economy boom for Britain
Meghan Markle says dad will not attend royal wedding
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
More Society
Top Stories
2 dead, 45 injured in NJ school bus crash
PHOTOS: School bus crash in Mount Olive
School employee found with young woman, sex toys, drugs
Woman fired for baking laxatives in brownies
CT police officer stabbed in neck, woman in custody
Mother injured in horrific Park Slope crash loses baby
Hawaii volcano erupts from summit, shooting plume of ash
Woman allegedly served man 11 beers before deadly crash
Show More
Kindergartner finds cocaine in classmate's backpack
School board member rants, calls police chief 'skinhead'
Community mourns teacher, among 5 dead in storm
Rant against restaurant workers speaking Spanish goes viral
Still no ID turnstiles at NYC hospital 1 year after shooting
More News