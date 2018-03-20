SOCIETY

Group floats down Los Angeles River in inflatable pink flamingo raft

EMBED </>More Videos

A group was seen aboard a hot pink flamingo-shaped inflatable raft, floating down the Los Angeles River on Monday.

By
LOS ANGELES --
A group was seen aboard a hot pink flamingo-shaped inflatable raft, floating down the Los Angeles River on Monday.

The group of three appeared to lounge on the raft, which was seen floating in the Boyle Heights area around 1 p.m., then making its way into the Vernon area.

Law enforcement officials eventually approached the three individuals, who got off the raft and pulled it off to the side of the river. Officials were seen speaking to the three and handing them what appeared to be tickets.

Meantime, other law enforcement officials were seen looking through the contents inside the inflatable flamingo.

The group then deflated the raft, stuffed it into a bag, loaded it into a car and left the area.

The trio of YouTubers, who call themselves the "JoogSquad," said they've pulled a similar stunt before, but their previous raft wasn't quite as eye-catching as the bright pink flamingo.

The three said they just wanted to bring a smile to people's faces on a Monday and didn't mean any harm, but they did have some concerns about the water they were rafting in.

"Mainly, we were just worried about needles and diseases really," one of the rafters said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyyoutubepranku.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Remembering Lisa Colagrossi: 3 Years Later
Happy Day of Happiness!
NJ church creates unique memorial for school shooting victims
Yonkers vows crackdown on illegal dumping of garbage on streets
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued for Tri-State
Maryland high school shooting injures 3, including shooter
MTA worker dies after fall; Service on 4, 5, 6 subway lines restored
New York area gears up as 4th nor'easter bears down
Police: Boy shoots sister in fight over video game controller
Guard at UPS shoots would-be robber in Brooklyn
Parents turn in own son to stop school shooting plot
Missing college student found dead in Bermuda moat
Show More
Skeletal remains found in 50-year search for missing woman
World's last male northern white rhino, Sudan, dies
Authorities: Brother of Florida shooting suspect arrested
Package explodes inside Texas FedEx facility
Toddler dies after vanishing while playing with sibling
More News
Top Video
Remembering Lisa Colagrossi: 3 Years Later
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Guard at UPS shoots would-be robber in Brooklyn
More Video