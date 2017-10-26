SOCIETY

No trick! Halloween shop owner tells developmentally disabled group to get out

WHITE PLAINS, New York (WABC) --
Tough questions for the owner of a Halloween store in White Plains after he tells a group of developmentally disabled people to get out of his shop.

Earlier this month a group of young adults with the nonprofit SPARC Inc., went into a Halloween shop at 131 Mamaroneck Avenue.

They say the owner of the shop told the group to leave and offered no other explanation.

The staff with the group tried to explain to the owner that they were there to do some shopping but the owner told them to get out.

Many in the group were upset and rattled by the experience.

The store owner declined to comment.

