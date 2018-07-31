SOCIETY

Happy birthday: 106-year-old Bronx woman celebrates in style

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 100 people gathered Tuesday to celebrate Ms. Louise Jean Signore's birthday.

Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) --
A Bronx woman celebrated her 106th birthday in style.

More than 100 people gathered Tuesday to celebrate Ms. Louise Jean Signore's birthday. She even danced in front of the crowd while onlookers cheered and applauded.

Signore was born in Manhattan in 1912 and moved to the Bronx in 1926 where she has lived ever since.

"I never thought I would see this day, I saw people turning 100 years old and I thought 'Oh my god!' and here I am, 106," Signore said. "I tell myself it can't be possible, but I'm here."

She attributes her family's longevity to limited use of prescription drugs, favoring home remedies and an upbeat, adventurous spirit.

She worked for the MTA for 34 years and retired in 1997.

Signore was attacked and mugged by a woman in her Co-Op City apartment three years ago. She said she wasn't fazed by the attack and that she forgave her attacker.

She said she still appreciates the joys in life and participates in activities at her local senior center.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybirthdayelderly womanBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Celebration of former South African President Nelson Mandela's centennial
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Amish man puts new spin on ride-sharing with Amish Uber
Woman claims she was fired from job due to pregnancy
More Society
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News