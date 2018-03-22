SOCIETY

Snowball fight between kids and NYPD brings out heartwarming moment

It happened in Brooklyn during the nor'easter on Wednesday.

BROOKLYN (WABC) --
There is new video of some fun in the snow courtesy of the NYPD.

Brooklyn North posted a video of children enjoying a snow day with an impromptu snowball fight with officers.

To make the video even sweeter, the officers returned with new gloves for the kids.

They had just been wearing plastic gloves to play in the snow.


