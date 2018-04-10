Today's Top Stories
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before Congress
SOCIETY
Here And Now on April 8, 2018: Cents-Ability
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=3320343" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Cents-Ability empowers students and teaches them how to manage finiacial resources.
Tuesday, April 10, 2018 02:35PM
NEW YORK --
Watch part 3 of Here and Now for April 8, 2018.
Related Topics:
society
here and now
SOCIETY
