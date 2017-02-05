Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Part 6
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1738942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Here and Now: Part 6 (WABC)
Sunday, February 05, 2017 02:56PM
Related Topics:
society
here and now
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Part 5
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Part 4
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Part 3
Here and Now on February 5, 2017: Part 2
More Society
Top Stories
Parents of Karina Vetrano: 'She was just unlucky'
20-year-old man charged in murder of Karina Vetrano
Denied: Court won't immediately restore travel ban per Trump request
3 hurt in Queens house fire sparked by heater explosion
Man barricaded in West New York home after fleeing traffic stop
Melissa McCarthy Skewers Sean Spicer on 'SNL'
New Yorkers come together to remove swastikas inside subway car
Show More
What to do if you believe recently-closed adoption center owes you money
Thousands show up for anti-discrimination rally Saturday at Stonewall
Police: Drunk man rescued from Morningside Heights high-rise building shaft
VIDEO: Woman pries open church donation box, takes cash
Police: Suspect makes man strip, robs him
More News
Top Video
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Teen sought for setting 4 fires inside Brooklyn grocery store
'DaWA' store owner battling 'Wawa' to keep name in Paterson
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York