BREAKING NEWS
PD: Lenny Dykstra arrested with drugs after Uber dispute
BREAKING NEWS
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
BREAKING NEWS
11-year-old boy falls from 7th floor balcony in NJ
Follow Us
SOCIETY
Here And Now on May 20, 2018: Vivica A. Fox
Vivica A. Fox is not only a star but an author of her new book, "Ever Day I'm Hustling"
Wednesday, May 23, 2018 04:29PM
NEW YORK --
Watch part 6 of Here and Now for May 20, 2018.
SOCIETY
Councilman introduces bill to ban plastic straws in NYC
Watch '50PlusPrime' only on ABC7
Here And Now on May 20, 2018: OPEN
Here And Now on May 20, 2018: Complaints against NYPD
Here And Now on May 20, 2018: Foster Care
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 wounded in shooting on Brooklyn street
PD: Lenny Dykstra arrested with drugs after Uber dispute
11-year-old boy falls from 7th floor balcony in NJ
Police: Friars catch drunk couple having sex outside church
Border patrol detains grandfather with stage 4 cancer after cruise docks
Federal judge rules Trump cannot block Twitter users
'Shark Tank' producer goes after con artist who stung him
Judge orders man, 30, to move out of parents' home
Motorcyclist struck by SUV in West Side road rage dispute
Fleet Week celebration kicks off with Parade of Ships
Teen with autism runs among traffic along I-95
More families of slain Sandy Hook children sue Alex Jones
MTA unveils 'Fast Forward' plan to modernize subway system
