SOCIETY

Here and Now on November 12, 2017: The Stars of New York Dance

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch part 5 of Here and Now on November 12, 2017. (WABC)


Related Topics:
societyhere and now
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Here and Now on November 12, 2017: Introduction
Here and Now on November 12, 2017: Dr. Karlene Richardson
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
Here and Now on November 12, 2017: Actress Kim Fields
More Society
Top Stories
Victim of suspect killed in police shooting: 'He just went off'
Gunman among 5 dead in shootings that injured kids at school
Prosecutor fired after Uber rant caught on camera
Subway rider who snubbed LeBron didn't recognize star
ICE arrests dozens during sweep on Long Island
Workers rescued from scaffold more than 50 stories up
911 call: 9-year old helps save baby sister's life
4th person shot dead in Tampa in possible serial killer spree
Show More
Man fatally shot in Applebee's restaurant next to mall
New Nassau County executive sits down for 1st TV interview
Dog groomer accused of slamming dog on table
Man charged in connection with fire that ripped through synagogue
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
More News
Top Video
LeBron James and the Cavaliers take the subway
Victim of suspect killed in police shooting: 'He just went off'
Pedestrian critically injured in Manhattan hit and run
Off-duty officer charged with pointing gun at 3 women
More Video