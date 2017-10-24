Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
BREAKING NEWS
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
SOCIETY
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Aids
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2483569" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Part 4 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017. (WABC)
Tuesday, October 24, 2017 05:12PM
Related Topics:
society
here and now
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
SOCIETY
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Open
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Ras Baraka
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Scanvan
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Conservation scientist
More Society
Top Stories
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
FBI releases documents on 2012 Newtown school shooting
Show More
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Lawsuit: New Jersey town illegally targeted Orthodox Jews
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Dad of missing girl, reportedly left at coyote-infested alley, charged
More News
Top Video
Can you survive Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride?
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Eyewitness News Update
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
7 On Your Side: Crime Stoppers
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
Sports
Neighborhood Eats
Neighborhood Treats
Movie Reviews
Hidden New York
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly and Ryan
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York