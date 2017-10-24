SOCIETY

Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Scanvan

EMBED </>More Videos

Part 3 of Here and Now on October 1, 2017. (WABC)


Related Topics:
societyhere and now
Load Comments
SOCIETY
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Open
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Ras Baraka
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Aids
Here and Now on October 22, 2017: Conservation scientist
More Society
Top Stories
12 cases of Legionnaires' disease confirmed in Queens
Lord & Taylor sells landmark Fifth Avenue store
Uber driver escapes just before LIRR train hits car on tracks
Strong winds bring down trees, power lines in NY area
Couple charged in death of 13-day-old baby
Exclusive look at new floodgates for NYC tunnels
NYC mayor: Subway homeless is my problem
FBI releases documents on 2012 Newtown school shooting
Show More
5 teens charged with murder in highway rock incident
Fallen soldier's family gets $25K check from Trump
Lawsuit: New Jersey town illegally targeted Orthodox Jews
Police arrest 18-year-old accused of attacking stranger on subway
Dad of missing girl, reportedly left at coyote-infested alley, charged
More News
Top Video
Can you survive Sleepy Hollow's Haunted Hayride?
2nd arrest made in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
Eyewitness News Update
US general lays out Niger attack details; questions remain
More Video