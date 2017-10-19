SOCIETY

Social media goes purple for Spirit Day to fight bullying of LGBT youth

(Shutterstock)

One out of four children is bullied at school, but that number is much higher for youth who are lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. A 2015 study found that as much as 89 percent of LGBT youth had experienced some type of "peer victimization" in the past year alone.

Spirit Day is an annual effort to turn social media purple to raise awareness of bullied LGBT youth. Supporters wear purple to work or school, posting photos with the hashtag #SpiritDay.

Millions of people have supported Spirit Day since it began in 2010 to raise awareness of LGBT teens who had taken their own lives after being bullied, according to GLAAD.

RELATED: How to talk to your kids about bullying

LGBT students were more than twice as likely to have missed school in the past month because they felt unsafe or uncomfortable according to the 2015 study, conducted by the Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network. This bullying can lead to lower self-esteem, a lower GPA and less planning for college.

To raise awareness for the cause, celebrities, news personalities, brands and organizations went purple on Thursday -- both in their wardrobes and on their social media profiles.

Want to show support? Go to GLAAD's website to take the pledge or download the app to turn your social media photos purple.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
societyteenlgbtbullyinganti-bullyingsocial media
Load Comments
Related
How to talk to your kids about bullying
Disney encourages you to #ChooseKindness for National Bullying Prevention Month
SOCIETY
5th grader's lunch time concert wows the internet
5-year-old's gravestone repossessed after payment dispute
Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63
Teenagers carve pumpkins with racist symbols
More Society
Top Stories
Investigation underway on LI after tip of possible homicide
Boy was forced to eat cat feces, brother testifies
Former NYC news anchor Michele Marsh dies at age 63
Judge: Undocumented teenager granted abortion
Driver sought in hit-and-run that left 1 teen dead, another hurt
Hazmat situation in Yonkers caused by marijuana grow house
Man trying to buy jacket dragged 4 blocks in hit-and-run
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Show More
Yankees take 3-2 series lead over Astros
Witnesses: Man dragged wife into hallway before killing her
Neighbor comes to rescue of woman in burning Bronx apartment
Wake Thursday for Brooklyn elderly home invasion victim
Police: Woman used boy to steal phone from store
More News
Photos
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
PHOTOS: Mass shooting in Las Vegas
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
More Photos