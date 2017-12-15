SOCIETY

Holiday light display in Old Bridge, NJ, causing some complaints

Old Bridge police confirm they have received complaints on the holiday display at 18 Central Avenue. The complaints have been about congestion and traffic in the area. The display (WABC)

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
One holiday light display at a home in Old Bridge, New Jersey, is getting a lot of attention and not all of it is good.

Old Bridge police confirm they have received complaints on the holiday display at 18 Central Avenue.

The complaints have been about congestion and traffic in the area.

As a result, the police have set-up extra detail on the block to help manage the traffic.

Homeowner Thomas Apruzzi has put on the light display for over a decade, which has grown over the years. It's made up of 70,000 bulbs.

The light show happens every 30 minutes, free of charge. It runs each night from 5:30 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Donations from visitors of the light show go to support Homes for Our Troops (HFOT).

HFOT is a privately funded non-profit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.
