Homeless man gets job after Florida police officer helps him shave beard

TALLAHASSEE, Florida --
Here's a happy update to a story about a viral video showing a police officer helping a homeless man shave before a job interview -- he got the job!

That police officer was caught on camera helping shave the beard of a homeless man named Phil who wanted to clean up for a job interview at a local McDonald's in Tallahassee, Florida.

It turns out Phil got the job!

He started work earlier this week.



